Mexico Approved the Oxford-AstraZeneca Vaccine for Emergency Use.

Mexico approved the Oxford-AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine for emergency use on Monday, the country’s top epidemiologist, Hugo López-Gatell Ramírez announced in a tweet on Monday evening. It is the fourth country to approve the vaccine.

Mexico’s foreign secretary, Marcelo Ebrard, had previously said the approval was “imminent.”

Mr. Ebrard celebrated the approval on Monday evening as “very good news,” tweeting that it would allow the country to start production “very soon.”

Last week, Britain became the first country to grant emergency approval for the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine. Argentina soon followed suit.

India on Sunday said it had also approved the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine.

The Oxford-AstraZeneca shot is poised to become the world’s dominant form of inoculation. At $3 to $4 a dose, it is a fraction of the cost of some other vaccines.