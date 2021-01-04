Method Man Reveals Why He Turned Down ‘Girls Trip’ Role

Rapper and actor Method Man was offered a role in the 2017 smash hit movie, Girl Trip — but he turned it down.

During a recent interview, he explained why:

“I was supposed to be that asshole guy that [Mike] Colter played,” he told Jemele Hill on her Unbothered podcast. “So when I read the script, I was like I feel like I’ve gotta take a shower. It was like I couldn’t relate to the guy. I like characters I feel like I can hang out with…But this dude was like, ugh. I didn’t like him. I’m sorry, I just didn’t like him.”

One role he did not turn down was the role of lawyer Davis MacClean on Power Book II: Ghost.

POWER BOOK II TRAILER

“I’m on a spinoff of a show that was on for six seasons, with a rabid fan following, but in the same breath, you want to be able to challenge yourself more and step outside of comfort zones and just see how far you can take it, you know? I’m like Pac-Man right now. I’m trying to eat as many pellets as I can before the ghost gets me.”