Melbourne Stars’ Marcus Stoinis blasts top score of summer against Hobart Hurricanes at Blundstone Arena

Gun Melbourne Stars all-rounder Marcus Stoinis has tonight smashed an unbeaten 97 off just 55 balls to set a new top score of the 2020-21 Big Bash League tournament.

The powerful right-hander, whose previous highest score of BBL10 was 61, shot past Daniel Hughes knock of 96 as he propelled the Stars to 6-183 in their clash with the Hobart Hurricanes at Bellerive Oval.

Stoinis, Hughes, Josh Phillipe (95), Ben McDermott (89 not out), Shaun Marsh (87) and Alex Carey (82) registered an innings of 80 or more runs in the BBL this summer.

Stoinis’ blitz of 97 not out was streaked with seven fours and seven sixes, including an effortless flick of the wrists that sent a Scott Boland delivery for six over long-on.

On the first ball of his innings, the short-form specialist hit a Johan Botha ball into for six over backyard square leg – and it landed in someone’s backyard.

