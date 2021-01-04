Melbourne Stars’ Andre Fletcher, ‘The Spiceman’, fires against Hobart Hurricanes at Blundstone Arena

‘The Spiceman’ tonight pulled off two screamers in the field and celebrated with dance moves countryman Dwayne Bravo must have applauded – and he did it all within 10 minutes.

West Indian entertainer Andre Fletcher of the Melbourne Stars first left Bellerive Oval onlookers in disbelief when he plucked a screamer of a catch while fielding in a sweeping position on the off-side boundary, tearing in from the rope and diving to his right in the clash with the Hobart Hurricanes.

The 33-year-old, who’s played 45 T20 internationals and 25 one-day internationals, removed dangerous Hurricanes hitter Colin Ingram for 17.

And the dance moves that followed were epic.

Andre Fletcher celebrates his second magnificent catch in 10 minutes. (Getty)

“A little bit of (John) Travolta,” Fox Cricket commentator and Australian leg-spin legend Shane Warne said.

And before any jaw in the cricket world had a chance to lift off the ground, ‘The Spiceman’ stunned again.

On this occasion, Fletcher removed star Hurricanes batsman Ben McDermott – who had pummeled 91 runs off just 58 deliveries – when he reeled in another classic catch as he dove at full pace on the off-side boundary.

He celebrated his second brilliant catch by getting on his knees and showing off his best limbo moves to those on Hobart’s bench.

‘The Spiceman’ stuns with second screamer of a catch in 10 minutes

“He’s done it once, he’s done it twice. Look how pumped he is!” Fox Cricket commentator Mark Howard said.

“Play that a hundred times and you’ll still be shaking your head.”

For a daily dose of the best of the breaking news and exclusive content from Wide World of Sports, subscribe to our newsletter by clicking here!