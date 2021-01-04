Meet The Bachelor Matt James’ First Impression Rose Pick

In an interview with the Salem Statesman Journal, her mother, Suzie Heringer, explained Abigail and her sister, Rachel, were both born with congenital hearing loss. The sisters later underwent surgery to get cochlear implants, with Abigail receiving hers when she was two.

Her mother added that she was “surprised” Abigail was willing to discuss her hearing problems, saying, “It’s something she usually doesn’t talk much about.”

Abigail Is an Avid Traveler:

Scattered between Instagram pictures of Abigail and her friends are photos of the contestant’s various trips abroad. In 2019, the Linfield College graduate traveled to Europe with her sister and friends, where the group strolled through the streets of Paris and dined on chocolate in Switzerland. She captioned a pic of the Eiffel Tower, “Only 2 days in and I’ve decided I’m staying.”

When she’s not getting extra stamps on her passport, Abigail seems to enjoy camping at different sites across the pacific northwest.