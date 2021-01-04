Married At First Sight’s Chris & Paige’s Crisis; Chris’s Side Chick Is PREGNANT!

Married at First Sight’s Chris Williams and Paige Banks are having a bit of trouble in their new marriage … and that’s an understatement. learned that allegedly Chris has a side chick, whom he got pregnant, and they are expecting a baby together.

Paige and Chris make their debut in Lifetime network’s Married At First Sight, Atlanta (MAFSA) in season 12. Chris Williams is an Atlanta-based entrepreneur.

The couple seemed like a perfect fit, given that their strong religious beliefs and the fact that Chris Williams wanted someone attractive and “freaky” – which Paige definitely is.

So how did it all go wrong?

Well according to the streets, is hearing that Chris Williams’ ex-fiance got pregnant, and is carrying his baby. She was allegedly his “side chick” for many years. And Chris’ new wife Paige didn’t find out until after the wedding.

While it’s not clear, it appears that Chris knew about the pregnancy before he entered into the new marriage. And the way that Lifetime seems to be playing it up in the trailer, it looks like it will be a big problem throughout season 12.

Paige isn’t taking the news well. is hearing reports that she moved out of the house and is considering annulling their marriage.

