Marjorie’s ADVICE To Lori Harvey: Don’t Sleep w/ Famous Men! (Video)

Over the past 3 years, Lori Harvey has been romantically linked famous men – including Diddy, Drake, Future, Trey Songz, Michael B Jordan, Meek Mill, Ben Simmons, and countless others.

According to reports, Lori is currently dating Hollywood hunk, Michael B. Jordan.

But before the all famous men Lori’s mother, Marjorie, had advised her daughter on how to date.

Based on an old video of the two ladies talking, Marjorie and a then teenage Lori, mother Marjorie had advised her daughter on how to date (or not date) famous men.

Marjorie told her, “I know that you just started dating, so how are we going to handle that? No athletes, and no rappers . . .”

Lori didn’t agree with her mom’s anti-famous men mantra and told the camera, “When it comes to dating, my mom has nothing to worry about – I got this.”

Well apparently Lori did “got this” because the 23 year old beauty is one of the most sought after and desirable women in all of Hollywood and has the most impressive celeb body count we’ve ever seen . . .

Watch: