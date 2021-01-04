Love and Monsters deleted scene

Of course, this deleted scene is just a taste of the kind of adventure Love and Monsters offers, a mere teaser of what the official cut of the movie itself is like. The film, directed by Michael Matthews and co-produced by Stranger Things‘ Shawn Levy, captivated critics and swept up audiences when it hit select theaters and arrived via vide on demand on October 16, 2020. Common points of praise amongst reviewers and fans alike have been O’Brien’s magnetic performance as Joel, the film’s exploration of post-apocalypse life, the dazzling special effects, and the story’s emotional weight.

“[The] Hollywood debut of South African director Michael Matthews, post-apocalyptic sci-fi/action romance Love and Monsters is a pleasant fall surprise, with whiz-bang special effects and an affably weird delivery of a familiar story. Co-written by Brian Duffield and Matthew Robinson (from a spec script by the former), the picture also reaffirms Dylan O’Brien as a formidable action star with solid comic chops,” wrote Samuel R. Murrian of Parade Magazine. The critic even argued that Love and Monsters “proves Dylan O’Brien should be the next Indiana Jones,” and “should be remembered for its visual effects throughout awards season.”

In other words, there’s a whole lot to love about Love and Monsters. Heck, we even consider it one of the best action movies of 2020 – and you likely will too. Check out Love and Monsters when it arrives on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on January 5, 2021 from Paramount Home Entertainment.