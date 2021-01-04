Litecoin Falls 11% In Selloff By .com

Litecoin Falls 11% In Selloff



.com – was trading at $147.969 by 23:14 (04:14 GMT) on the .com Index on Tuesday, down 10.66% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage loss since November 26, 2020.

The move downwards pushed Litecoin’s market cap down to $10.031B, or 1.18% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, Litecoin’s market cap was $14.099B.

Litecoin had traded in a range of $147.968 to $159.898 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, Litecoin has seen a rise in value, as it gained 18.03%. The volume of Litecoin traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $13.876B or 7.73% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $122.0048 to $173.6253 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, Litecoin is still down 64.77% from its all-time high of $420.00 set on December 12, 2017.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $30,785.6 on the .com Index, down 8.81% on the day.

was trading at $991.22 on the .com Index, a loss of 3.63%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $586.297B or 68.70% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $116.671B or 13.67% of the total cryptocurrency market value.