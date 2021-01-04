Latest lockdowns close remainder of UK Apple Stores

Apple has temporarily closed its 18 open retail stores in the UK following a new round of tough lockdowns in England and Scotland.

Apple operates 38 stores in the UK, 20 of which had already closed between December 22 and the beginning of January. All locations were operating with Storefront or Express pickup of online orders only following Tier 4 COVID-19 restrictions announced in December.

As always, Apple recommends customers shop online for free, no-contact delivery. You can check the status of your local store on Apple’s website and follow the latest opening and closing information with our interactive tracker.

All 18 UK Apple Stores open today will close from January 5. Includes every location in Scotland. Most of the other 20 stores closed just before the holidays. pic.twitter.com/RYfhWgNkrb — Michael Steeber (@MichaelSteeber) January 4, 2021

