Larry King Hospitalized With Covid-19!!

Journalist Larry King has been hospitalized with COVID-19.

According to CNN and ABC News, the 87-year-old, who has Type 2 diabetes, has been hospitalized at Cedars-Sinai Medical Centre for over a week.

A source told them that “Larry has fought so many health issues in the last few years and he is fighting this one hard too; he’s a champ.”

King has had many health issues over the years, including several heart attacks. He also underwent quintuple bypass surgery in 1987. He was diagnosed with lung cancer in 2017 and overcame a stroke, which left him in a coma in 2019.

Fans are concerned that he will not make it.

Last year, his son, Andy King, and his daughter, Chaia King, both died within weeks of each other.

“It is with sadness and a father’s broken heart that I confirm the recent loss of two of my children, Andy King, and Chaia King. Both of them were good and kind souls and they will be greatly missed,” he wrote via Instagram.

“Andy passed away unexpectedly of a heart attack on July 28th, and Chaia passed on August 20th, only a short time after having been diagnosed with lung cancer.”