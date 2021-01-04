Lamar Odom Denies Being on Crack

Lamar Odom has responded to rumors that he is back on crack.

“Lighten up DAMN ~ I can’t have fun without being accused of being high or out my mind?? If you know me you know I play all day, life is too short to stay so serious, Covid taught us that 💪🏾💪🏾 Black Jesus here to stay 🙏🏾 No blasphemy, just fun!” Lamar captioned the video.

Fans grew concerned after the former NBA posted a strange video of himself as Black Jesus.

Lamar seems in good spirits despite his split from former fiancee Sabrina Parr. Just last week, he took to social media to accuse her of hacking into his social media — which led to a public back and forth between the two.

“What’s up good people. I’ve been working hard to build my brand and a new team,” he wrote adding that she is is holding his Instagram account “hostage.”

“We are working hard to recover my passwords for IG and Twitter,” he continued. “If any of y’all know someone who can get it reset for me hit my brand managers DM ASAP @savvygirlconsulting.”

Sabrina denied the allegations.