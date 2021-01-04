Kylie Jenner’s Versace Mini Dress Said To Be One Of Her Best Looks In 2020

Kylie Jenner is one of the world’s most famous celebrities. She has more than 300 million social media fans with 207 million of them on Instagram alone. It is on Instagram where Kylie shows off her many fashionable looks and changing beauty trends. One day, Kylie may post a photo showing her hair in a bob that comes up to her ears — the next, her hair extensions may be so long they are dragging on the ground. With so many changing looks, fans are often left debating which is their favorite.

Now, fans are sounding off and sharing their thoughts about Kylie Jenner‘s best looks for 2020 and one that is being talked about is her modified Versace dress.

Kylie looked gorgeous in the ensemble that featured the 23-year-old mother of one wearing the Versace draped front mini dress in a soft, coral color. The dress features thin spaghetti straps adorned with Verace hardware and a plunging front. Kylie made certain to put her ample bosom on display in the dress and shared a photo of herself with her hand cupping her chest.

Kylie wore her hair in a half-high ponytail that flowed past her shoulders in soft ombré waves. She painted her fingernails a matching shade of coral and showed off her toned legs in the outfit.

You may see one of the photos that Kylie Jenner shared of herself wearing the Versace draped front mini dress that retails for approximately $6,000 below.

Kylie shared a second photo of herself wearing the dress that gave a full-length view of the dress but didn’t show off her shoes. She wore a diamond bracelet from Jadelle and Harry Kotlar diamond earrings. You may see the second photo that featured Kylie Jenner standing against a matching, coral backdrop below.

What do you think about Kylie Jenner’s Versace outfit? Do you agree with those who say it is her best look from 2020?

