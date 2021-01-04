Kumail Nanjiani’s Holiday Pics Spark Debate Over His Physique

“Hey Twitter friends! Here’s an ex of what we’re going to try NOT to do in 2021: Kumail Nanjiani has been minding his business, openly sharing how he & his wife have been isolating because of her medical condition & that he’s been working out a lot at home to prep for a film…1/,” actress Erin Cummings explained, “…and then along comes a stranger who has no connection to him, his family, his doctor or his life in any way. For some reason, this stranger thinks it’s okay to publicly comment on his body & his mental state, covertly accusing him of steroids & plastic surgery. “

The original poster, Chelsea Fargan, responded to the Dollhouse star, writing, “Hi, Erin. In this tweet you’re quoting, I’m saying that it’s cruel and unfair for people to mock and shame him for conforming his body to an aesthetic that his career (and, likely, fame more generally) demanded of him.” She also noted, “I’m not seeing how you got here from what I said,” prompting further responses from Cummings.