Krzyzewski to miss BC game while quarantining

The Duke Blue Devils will be without head coach Mike Krzyzewski for Wednesday evening’s showdown with the Boston College Eagles.

According to the Associated Press (h/t ESPN), Krzyzewski confirmed on Monday that he and his wife will continue to quarantine through the week after a family member tested positive for COVID-19 last week. Krzyzewski added that both he and his wife tested negative for the coronavirus on Monday.

Krzyzewski entered quarantine last Friday after he learned about the positive test while he was boarding a team bus for Saturday’s scheduled showdown with the Florida State Seminoles. That game was postponed because of COVID-19 issues within Florida State.

It’s possible Krzyzewski could be cleared to coach in this coming Saturday’s contest against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons as long as he continues to test negative for the virus. The noon tipoff time is right at the end of his planned quarantine.

Krzyzewski generated headlines last month when he canceled the remainder of Duke’s nonconference schedule after the Blue Devils dropped two of their first four games. He explained at the time that he made the decision, in part, so players could return home for the holidays.

The Blue Devils haven’t competed since earning a 75-65 victory over the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Dec. 16 that improved them to 3-2 on the season.