Kirk Frost Makes Fans Smile With His Photo Featuring His Son, Karter Frost

Kirk Frost shared a photo on his social media account not too long ago in which he is together with his and Rasheeda Frost‘s son, Karter Frost. See the cute pic below.

‘@karter_frost said let’s take a picture dad even though we both sleepy 💤 #happynewyear’ Kirk captioned his post.

Someone said: ‘Ur club nice fam I’m from dc and checked it out for the first time last night,’ and a commenter posted this message: ‘Glad for you man hope to meet you Chris from Cleveland spoke what I thought about you legend.’

Another follower posted this: ‘Happy New Years fam love your love it 😍’ and someone else said: ‘Happy New Year to you and your family @frost117 @rasheeda, Karter.’

A follower said: ‘Happy New Year Kirk!!! Karter is a very special guy. #blessing,’ and more people made sure to praise the photo.

Kirk also shared some footage from NYE that impressed his fans.

‘We Really enjoyed New Year’s eve 🍾🍾🍾Happy New Year everyone @rasheeda had me lit 🥰’ he captioned a video.

Someone else said: ‘💪🏾 Big Frost #Frostfamilyties Happy New Years family 🙏🏾 most high blessings,’ and a commenter posted this: ‘That looked like a good party👌🔥 love a @rasheeda she’s so lit too.’

A follower said: ‘THE COUPLE GOALS🔥🔥 Sending Love from England guys🇬🇧 Happy New Year.’

In other recent news, Kirk Frost and Rasheeda Frost just celebrated their anniversary! They were at the Frost Bistro, and both of them made sure to share some clips from the venue. Check out the one that Kirk dropped on social media below.

‘Happy anniversary @rasheeda ❤️ you..so babe do you like you anniversary gift 😁’ Kirk captioned her post.

Advertisement

It’s also worth mentioning that Kirk and Rasheeda are living their best lives together with their family and their fans are happy o see them together.





Post Views:

14