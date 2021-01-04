Kim Zolciak’s Son Receives A Special Message From Conor McGregor After Surgery

Kim Zolciak’s son suffered a serious dog bite quite some time ago. However, he had to go under reconstructive surgery to correct some things recently.

Kim took to social media to open up about Kash’s recovery and the special message he received from one of his favorite celebrities.

‘I waited to share this story until my baby was healed! Kash is such a trooper the toughest, bravest little boy I have ever met. Last month Kash had reconstructive surgery from the dog bite 3 years ago. We knew the night of the bite/surgery that he most likely would need another surgery in the future to correct the injury. It was pretty severe and due to the severity of the swelling that night our plastic surgeon Dr Joseph Williams (the best) did the very best he could. I’ll never forget that day as long as I live and as much as we thought we “put it in the back of our minds” when Kash came out of surgery this time it hit Kroy and I pretty hard. Not only us but Kash and KJ as well.’

She went on to explain that she asked one of her close friends if they could with Kash’s favorite boxer, Conor McGregor.

The controversial athlete clearly had no problem sending some kind words Kash’s way because she shared a video of him on her timeline.

‘I heard you had a match with a dog and you won. Congratulations on that victory. I plan on securing my own victory on January 23. I’m here now isolated away getting my work it and taking inspiration from your victory.’

Kim expressed her gratefulness to all of her friends who were there for them during the hard time. Especially the one who was able to secure the inspiring bit from the world-class athlete.

‘Their are no express my gratitude 2 not only Gio, but Conor, my supportive husband, our surgeon, my family & friends.’

It’s great to see that the Real Housewife of Atlanta alum’s son is doing better.





