Kim Kardashian Fans Want to See More of Her Criminal Justice Work in a New Reality Show

Keeping Up With the Kardashians is coming to an end soon, but that doesn’t mean an end to the Kardashians’ fame. Kris Jenner is still a major icon, Kourtney and Khloé continue to stay in the public eye, and the younger Jenner sisters are still rising in popularity. And then there’s Kim Kardashian West: still one of the biggest celebrities on earth, with no plans to retire from public life. Fans of the Kardashians continue to be deeply invested in the lives of this family.

So how will fans keep up with the Kardashian-Jenner family without the reality show? Naturally, there’s social media: Kylie Jenner has over 200 million followers on Instagram, the other Kardashian-Jenners aren’t far behind. There are the other pursuits family members are following: modeling, interior design, and even activism. And Kim Kardashian West, to everyone’s surprise, has been looking at the criminal justice field herself.

Activist Kardashians?

It may come as a surprise that members of the Kardashian-Jenner family are interested in furthering social justice. After all, one of the most common views of this family is that they’re entirely frivolous, shallow, and famous only for being famous.

At the same time, members of the family have been involved in various legal battles and social causes. Khloé, Kourtney, and Kim’s father, Robert Kardashian, was a businessman and attorney, most known for his controversial defense of OJ Simpson in the Nicole Brown Simpson murder trial. Being Armenian, the Kardashians have also spoken publicly about issues concerning Armenia and the Armenian Diaspora, and their massive fame has helped draw more public attention to the continued lack of recognition for the Armenian genocide and the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh, or Artsakh.

Personal Causes

RELATED: Kim Kardashian Fans Are Skeptical about Her $500,000 Giveaway

Beyond issues that concern the entire family, some members of the Kardashian-Jenner family have their own causes they support. When Caitlyn Jenner came out as a transgender woman in 2015, she instantly became a massive figure in the struggle for LGBT+ rights. Many people appreciated her candor in making her transition so public, and that she opened up about being closeted for decades.

Kim Kardashian West has embraced her own social issue. In recent years, she’s developed an interest in criminal justice. She made news for this starting in 2018 when she helped to convince then President Donald Trump to pardon Alice Marie Johnson, a grandmother who was sentenced to life in prison without parole for involvement in the drug trade. Since then, Kim Kardashian West has continued to demonstrate an interest in criminal justice — and has followed in her late father’s footsteps and appears to intend to take the bar exam.

New Shows?

Rumors are spreading that the Kardashian-Jenner family have deals for more reality programs with Hulu and Disney+. Members of the family have had documentaries and shorter projects in recent years, and Kim Kardashian West plans to start a Spotify-exclusive podcast about her criminal justice advocacy.

Fans of the family seem excited about these new developments. Outside of a contract with E!, who have been airing Keeping Up With the Kardashians for over a decade, the Kardashians and Jenners will have more freedom to pursue projects that interest them.

On Reddit, some fans are optimistic, and are especially eager to learn more about Kim’s legal advocacy. One fan wrote, “I could see Kim making a tv show or documentary about her criminal justice reform and it could appeal to people who don’t even like them.” Other fans have expressed interest, but are a bit more skeptical about the public response, with one user writing, “Personally I’d love to see more of her work but I don’t think ppl who don’t like her would watch it and they’d just use the same petty excuse that all her criminal justice work is just for attention.”

Either way, it looks like we’re going to learn more about both Kim Kardashian West and the field of criminal justice reform after Keeping Up with the Kardashians ends. The reality show will be over, but it looks like Kim Kardashian West is here to stay.