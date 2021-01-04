Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra return from their NY vacation

B-town’s newest and undoubtedly hottest couple, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra took a short trip to Maldives for New Years. The two have kept their relationship discreet but their little getaway together added fuel to the rumours and we’re happy to see this beautiful couple together.

Snapped at the airport today, the two walked out together and posed for the cameras. Keeping true to the holiday spirit, the two were dressed in casual and breezy ensembles. Kiara opted for a pair of white shorts with an oversized pink shirt and matching shoes and accessories. Contrasting with her, Sidharth was spotted in a pair of olive green pants and lemon yellow shirt. He finished the look with a white shirt and tinted shades.

Check out the pictures of the couple below.