Kevin Durant out Tuesday due to COVID-19 protocols

Nets star forward Kevin Durant is listed out Tuesday against the Jazz due to NBA’s coronavirus health and safety protocols, The Athletic’s Shams Charania tweets.

Durant faces a seven-day quarantine because of exposure to a positive COVID-19 case, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski tweets. That means Durant would also have to sit out three more games. He has continued to register antibodies and has tested negative in multiple recent tests, Wojnarowski adds.

No other player on the team was listed as out for the same reason.

Durant tested positive for the virus back in March, shortly after play was halted. He later stated to ESPN’s Marc Spears he didn’t experience symptoms.

“I didn’t have any symptoms so I am good,” he said this summer. “I couldn’t leave the house. … The unknown was definitely difficult to deal with. But other than that, I was great.”

The NBA is experiencing an uptick in cases without the protection of a bubble. The Bulls are dealing with the virus. Tomas Satoransky and Chandler Hutchison have tested positive recently, and two other Chicago players have simultaneously been held out of action.