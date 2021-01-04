Katrina Kaif, Angad Bedi and more send wishes to Ali Abbas Zafar post his wedding

Director of some of the biggest hits of the last few years, Ali Abbas Zafar tied the knot recently in a private ceremony. The filmmaker has directed films like Tiger Zinda Hai, Sultan, Mere Brother Ki Dulhan and has many friends in the industry who poured in love and blessings for the newlyweds.

Sharing a picture on social media, Ali announced that he got married. A close up of him holding his wife’s hand, the comment section of the picture was filled with congratulatory messages for the couple. Ali’s close friend, Katrina Kaif wrote, “Congratulations to you both,” and her Bharat co-star Sunil Grover joined in to wish the couple. Angad Bedi also sent out blessings for the couple and wrote, “Wowwww!!!”

Check out the beautiful picture below.