Kanye West Has No Plans To Return To Wife Kim Kardashian In LA

Kanye West is still living his best life in Wyoming and reportedly has no plans to return to Los Angeles to be with his wife, Kim Kardashian.

“Kanye is taking time and space to work on himself and is spending a lot of his time in Wyoming,” a source close to the family told HollywoodLife.

“It sounds like he has no plans to return to LA anytime soon, at least not full-time, but Kim is OK with that. He has an amazing support system around him which does help put Kim at ease.”

KANYE WEST DEFENDS KIM KARDASHIAN OVER DRAKE RUMORS

The insider added, “[He’s] in a better place when he’s there and Kim needs to be in LA and wants the kids with her. She does her best to keep their lives normal. They communicate daily and he’s in touch often on FaceTime and also the phone with the kids. Right now, Kanye is focusing on Kanye while Kim holds down everything in LA and keeps the kids’ lives normal.”

Reports surfaced last month that Kim is considering divorcing Ye.