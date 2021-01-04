Kanye West Has ‘No Plans’ on Reuniting With Kim Kardashian in L.A. Soon

Instagram

Despite living separately, a source claims that the famous couple, who got married back in May 2014 in Italy, still communicates daily and ‘he’s in touch often on FaceTime.’

Kanye West still needs a little bit more time alone in his ranch in Wyoming. If a new report is to be believed, the 43-year-old controversial rapper is planning to spend most of his time in the Midwest instead of returning to Los Angeles, where his wife Kim Kardashian and children are residing.

According to a source close to the family, “Kanye is taking time and space to work on himself and is spending a lot of his time in Wyoming.” The insider went on to tell HollywoodLife.com, “It sounds like he has no plans to return to LA anytime soon, at least not full-time.”

As for Kim’s reaction to that, the source shared that the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star “is OK with that. He has an amazing support system around him which does help put Kim at ease.”

Taking some time alone in Wyoming apparently helps the rapper emotionally as the insider noted that Ye is the “happiest” there. “[He’s] in a better place when he’s there and Kim needs to be in LA and wants the kids with her. She does her best to keep their lives normal,” said the source.

Despite living separately, the insider divulged that the couple still communicates daily and “he’s in touch often on FaceTime and also the phone with the kids. Right now, Kanye is focusing on Kanye while Kim holds down everything in LA and keeps the kids’ lives normal.”

This arrives after it was reported that Kim and Kanye, who tied the knot in an extravagant wedding ceremony in Italy in May 2014, were “struggling to stay together as a couple and have for quite some time now.” A source reported in December of 2020, “It doesn’t seem like she’ll ever actually file for divorce, at least anytime soon. They really are living separate lives right now and have for awhile … This really has been going on for months upon months now. They still talk constantly and they both just seem content for now with the way things are.”