Kandi Burruss Makes Fans Happy With Various Pics From Ace Tucker’s Birthday Party

Kandi Burruss shared some really cool pics from Ace Wells Tucker‘s anniversary. Check them out below.

‘We entered @acetucker’s #SpiderVerse yesterday! He had too much fun! His actual fifth bday is Wednesday, but we celebrated early. 🎂❤️🎉🎁🎈’ Kandi noted.

Someone said: ‘This was an amazing party 🎉 so much fun, beautifully decorated and entertaining 😍. Go, Ace! Happy birthday 🎂’

A follower posted this message: ‘Happy Birthday. Question those clear face mask the ones that allow germs/covid to come in from the bottom then from the sides. Are they recommended only the Atl housewives show? Are the producers not telling y’all they are not safe🤔 or no one is concerned and want to show off their makeup?’

A commenter posted this: ‘Hope everyone masked baby Covid is real Happy Birthday Ace.’

Someone else posted the following message: ‘Ace looked awesome! Happy birthday to him!’ and a follower said: ‘HAPPY Personal New Year Birthday Prince Continued Blessings.’

A follower said: ‘Grand Rising! Love and Light to you! God Bless,’ and someone else posted this: ‘Masks optional I see smh. The country needs to take this seriously like Europe.’

Someone else said: ‘We share the same birthday! It’s a public holiday here in Germany. I hope he has a great day on Wednesday ♥️’

A commenter posted this: ‘Kandi what is the name or kind of hair u rockin n this pic…..hey acey Spider 🕷 boy.’

Someone else said: ‘@kandi I love your hair. HAPPY EARLY BIRTHDAY @acetucker I always remember because my birthday is TOMORROW and you’re the day after. Live life to the fullest baby boy.’

Kandi Burruss just released a new Speak on It episode, and you can check it out. RHOA resumed just the other day as well.

‘#RHOA is back tonight & you know what that means?! We got a new episode of #SpeakOnIt tonight with my girl @cynthiabailey! on my Youtube #KandiOnline,’ Kandi said on IG.





