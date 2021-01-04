Justin Bieber’s New Video For Anyone

Let’s get ready to rumble!
New year, new Justin Bieber single — specifically, the epic-sounding “Anyone,” which just dropped along with a dramatic video.
The video follows Bieber as a fresh-faced boxer getting into training mode for a big match — which apparently requires chasing a chicken through your backyard.
Zoey Deutch plays his love interest in the video, rubbing noses and dancing in the sunlight with the Biebs in between footage of him getting ready for the big match.
And — trust us — there’s a lot of training stuff. He’s even got the silk trunks with his name on ’em.
Of course, no boxing-themed piece of entertainment is complete without a heated rivalry…
And the main event itself.
Does Bieber win? Does he…lose? You’ll just have to watch the video to find out.
And, yes, in case you were wondering — this is the video where Bieber had to get his tattoos temporarily “removed” in this viral Instagram post. Looks like an arduous process.
But hey, it beats getting beaten up for a living.
