Jason Garrett will interview for Chargers head coach job

The Chargers have a vacancy after firing Anthony Lynn following a 7-9 season.

Garrett was the head coach of the Dallas Cowboys from 2011-2019. He went 85-67 during his tenure and only had one losing season. He made the playoffs three times but never advanced past the divisional round. He was frequently criticized for various decisions.

Now 54, Garrett spent this season as the offensive coordinator for the New York Giants.

The Chargers job is viewed as highly desirable because they have the most essential building block for a team: a franchise quarterback.