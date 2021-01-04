Jarod Nandin, who made a splash at the 2013 Blizzcon with his ‘South Park’ inspired cosplay, has died after being diagnosed with COVID-19.

Nandin became known by gaming fans as ‘South Park Guy’ after recreating a character from a famous episode of the show that mocked and had fun with the popular MMORPG ‘World of Warcraft’. The joke of the character was creating the stereotypical “gamer” and having him be addicted to the game.

Below you can see his 2013 Blizzcon video where he had the time of his life and was smiling from ear to ear.

Jarod Nandin ‘South Park Guy’ Cosplayer Dies From Complications With COVID-19

Nandin shared his condition online in mid-December and even posted a photo from his hospital bed saying he tested positive for the virus but wasn’t overly concerned.

“I’m really sorry to worry you guys. I’m in the hospital getting treatment. Things look good. Im just looking at Covid with a sh*t eating grin on my face and saying: “How do you Kill that which…has no Life?”

He recreated the character from the ‘South Park’ episode ‘Make Love, Not Warcraft’ down to every detail and even shaved his head to nail the look. It made him huge in the gaming community and many tweets have been pouring in showing their respect and condolences for his passing.

Nandin died Sunday at the age of 40. Rest in peace.

What do you think? Were you a fan of his cosplay? Let us know in the comments below.

And as always, come back to Daily Soap Dish for all the latest news on your favorite celebrities and reality television shows along with the latest spoilers from The Bold and the Beautiful, The Young and the Restless, General Hospital, and Days of Our Lives. Don’t forget to visit TVRocker for all of the latest exciting news on all of your favorite daytime television soaps.