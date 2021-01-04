Japan PM tells party meeting emergency declaration will be decided on Thursday -media By

TOKYO () – Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Tuesday told a ruling party meeting a state of emergency declaration for Tokyo and the surrounding area would be decided on Thursday, local media has reported.
Tokyo and the three surrounding prefectures have requested an emergency declaration, and Jiji news agency and public broadcaster NHK have said preparations are being made for a state of emergency that would take effect by Friday and last about a month.
