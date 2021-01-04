Jamie Foxx Undergoes HAIRLINE REPLACEMENT SURGERY; Unveils Results!

Actor Jamie Foxx underwent a recent hair transplant, and now he has what many are calling the “perfect” hairline, has learned.

Jamie has struggles with male pattern baldness earlier in his career, and he’s underwent multiple hair transplants before. But his latest transplant;ant has his hairline looking extra crispy.

Here’s what his hairline looks like back in 2008:

And this is what it looked like in 2013:

Well Jamie has gone through multiple series of hair replacement surgeries, all designed to fix his crazy hairline. And the result is pretty amazing.

Here’s what he looks like now. Make sure you scroll through the images:

Jamie Foxx is an actor, singer-songwriter, comedian, television presenter, and record producer. Foxx became widely known for his portrayal of Ray Charles in the 2004 biographical film Ray, for which he won the Academy Award, BAFTA, Screen Actors Guild Award, Critics’ Choice Movie Award and Golden Globe Award for Best Actor. That same year, he was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for his role in the crime film Collateral. Since spring 2017, Foxx has served as the host and executive producer of the Fox game show Beat Shazam.

