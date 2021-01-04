Jamie Foxx Spent $5K/Mth To Light Christmas Lights Surrounding Mansion! (Pics)

obtained aerial views of Jamie Foxx’s mansion covered in Christmas lights. And we learned that Jamie spent an extra $5,000 a month on his electricity bill to just keep his house lit up in the Christmas spirit.

Jamie Foxx

The extraordinary lights start from his gates, go all the way up his driveway and cover the entire house.

The spectacular display even featured a snowman in the center of his water fountain with a JOY sign and train set all in colorful lights. The actor’s home was outlined in yellow lights and highlighted with colorful light displays along the property and landscaping.

Look:

Jamie Foxx is an actor, singer-songwriter, comedian, television presenter, and record producer. Foxx became widely known for his portrayal of Ray Charles in the 2004 biographical film Ray, for which he won the Academy Award, BAFTA, Screen Actors Guild Award, Critics’ Choice Movie Award and Golden Globe Award for Best Actor. That same year, he was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for his role in the crime film Collateral. Since spring 2017, Foxx has served as the host and executive producer of the Fox game show Beat Shazam.

LISARAYE IMPLIES THAT JAMIE FOXX IS BISEXUAL