Jade Thirlwall Gets Candid About Lewis Capaldi’s Reaction to Her DM Invitation

Instagram

During an appearance on Amelia Dimoldenberg’s web series ‘Chicken Shop Date’, the Little Mix member reveals that she tried to contact the ‘Someone Like You’ singer via Twitter.

–

Jade Thirlwall was rejected by Lewis Capaldi after she slid into his DMs (direct messages) to ask him to do karaoke with her.

The Little Mix singer, who is now dating Rizzle Kicks star Jordan Stephens, contacted the “Someone Like You” star on Twitter but was ignored.

Speaking on Amelia Dimoldenberg’s web series “Chicken Shop Date”, Jade said, “I went through a phase of trying to slide into a lot of DMs. And literally, I didn’t realise the amount of pie one person could receive, I do love pie but not in a sort of romantic way.”

The 28-year-old songstress went on to share that one of those whom she sent a DM was the “Someone You Loved” hitmaker. “I DM’ed Lewis Capaldi once to see if he wanted to go to karaoke with us – and he just didn’t reply,” she recalled.





Jade also tried to message British rapper AJ Tracey, but once again was left disappointed when he didn’t respond.

Jade started dating Jordan in May 2020, though Jade only confirmed their relationship in last October. In an interview with RuPaul for Cosmopolitan Magazine, Jade revealed, “It’s really important for me that whoever I find relationship-wise loves drag culture

“When I first started talking to my boyfriend, I discovered he did a movie where he played a drag queen and I was like, right, that’s it,” she continued. “He’s perfect. Sign me up! A straight man who’s willing to dress in drag and loves being queer and feminine.”