Ja Rule Denies 50 Cent Bought 200 Concert Tickets At Empty Show: He’s A Liar!!

Ja Rule has denied the rumors that rapper 50 Cent bought out several rows at one of his concerts in 2019 so that Ja rule would be performing to an empty venue.

50 claimed he bought 200 front row tickets to humiliate his rap rival. Ja says it’s all a lie — and is offering $10,000 to anybody who can prove that Fif’s claims are true.

JA RULE CHALLENGES 50 CENT TO VERZUZ BATTLE

“I got 10 stacks for anybody that can find footage of this foolery,” Ja told HHDX. “We live in a world where everything is on video. Like c’mon man, stop with the foolery. We also live in a world where lies is better than the truth. But yeah, straight cap, never happened.”

“I just happened to see them…” joked 50 Cent on Bravo show Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, “they were right there for you to buy, and I was like, ‘they was so cheap, I might as well just buy them.”