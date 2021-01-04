It’s Back to Lockdown for Britain as Cases Soar

As I speak to you tonight, our hospitals are under more pressure from Covid than at any since the start of the pandemic. In England alone, the number of Covid patients in hospitals has increased by nearly a third in the last week to almost 27,000. And that number is 40 percent higher than the first peak in April. On the 29th of December, more than 80,000 people tested positive for Covid across the U.K., a new record. The number of deaths is up by 20 percent over the last week, and will sadly rise further. And my thoughts are with all those who’ve lost loved ones. With most of the country already under extreme measures, it’s clear that we need to do more together to bring this new variant under control while our vaccines are rolled out. In England, we must therefore go into a national lockdown, which is tough enough to contain this variant. You may only leave home for limited reasons permitted in law, such as to shop for essentials, to work — if you absolutely cannot work from home — to exercise, to seek medical assistance, such as getting a Covid test or to escape domestic abuse. Primary schools, secondary schools and colleges across England must move to remote provision from tomorrow, except for vulnerable children and the children of key workers.