Israel’s defence minister favours buying one more F-35 squadron for now By

JERUSALEM () – Israeli Defence Minister Benny Gantz said on Monday that he wants the country to buy a third squadron of stealth F-35 warplanes from the United States for now while earmarking funds for possible purchases of new F-15 jets.

“Right now we have two (F-35) squadrons. I reckon we will expand that. That is what I requested of the Americans,” Gantz told Ynet TV. “I would buy another F-35 squadron and then examine what to do with the balance – continuing to expand the F-35 (procurement), going for F-15s?”

