Is there actually an official Star Fox 2 cartridge?

Later in his career, after working with Sony, Cuthbert returned to Nintendo to develop Star Fox Command for the Nintendo DS. While preparing for Star Fox Command, Cuthbert received the only official cartridge version of Star Fox 2 to use as inspiration for the newer game. In Nintendo Life, Cuthbert described playing the cartridge as “quite a blast.” He also noted that many of the ideas from Star Fox 2 appeared in Star Fox Command, although developers were encouraged to creatively use the dual screens of the DS.

Almost 22 years after Star Fox 2‘s proposed release, Nintendo released it on the SNES Classic system, providing extra incentive for gamers to pick up the new console. In his official review of Star Fox 2, The Verge author Andrew Webster explains that while the visuals of Star Fox 2 are sometimes confusing, he’s “glad it exists.” Regardless of how it holds up against today’s games, Star Fox 2 is a historical curiosity.

While the release of Star Fox 2 on the Nintendo Switch Online SNES platform started as just a rumor, gamers can now play the unreleased Star Fox game on the Switch.