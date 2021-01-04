Is there a ‘Monday Night Football’ game tonight? NFL schedule, TV channels for Week 17

There isn’t a “Monday Night Football” game in Week 17. It’s time to recharge your batteries for the NFL playoffs.

The NFL’s Week 17 restricts all the games to Sunday ahead of the postseason starting the following weekend. That means that your normal Monday evening routine of tuning into ESPN for a football game to cap the week isn’t possible on Jan. 4. We already know all the first-round playoff matchups, and it could be a day filled with some coach firings, as well.

If you’re craving Monday Night Football, you’ll have to wait all the way until Week 1 in 2021 for the usual season-opening MNF doubleheader.

Below is all you need to know about the rest of the Week 17 NFL schedule, including kickoff times and TV channels.

Is there a ‘Monday Night Football’ game tonight?

There is not a “Monday Night Football” game on Monday, Jan. 4. The NFL regular season concludes on Sunday, Jan. 3.

That’s by design as the NFL goes with simultaenous starts in Week 17 in the hopes of removing advantages/disadvantages in playoff races. The final game of the regular season came on “Sunday Night Football” featuring the Washington Football Team and Philadelphia Eagles. 

NFL schedule Week 17

Sunday, Jan. 3

GameKickoff timeTV channel
Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills1 p.m. ETCBS
Baltimore Ravens at Cincinnati Bengals1 p.m. ETCBS
Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns1 p.m. ETCBS
Minnesota Vikings at Detroit Lions1 p.m. ETFox
New York Jets at New England Patriots1 p.m. ETCBS
Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants1 p.m. ETFox
Atlanta Falcons at Tampa Bay Buccaneers1 p.m. ETFox
Las Vegas Raiders at Denver Broncos4:25 p.m. ETCBS
Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams4:25 p.m. ETCBS
Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers4:25 p.m. ETFox
Jacksonville Jaguars at Indianapolis Colts4:25 p.m. ETCBS
Tennessee Titans at Houston Texans4:25 p.m. ETCBS
Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs4:25 p.m. ETFox
Green Bay Packers at Chicago Bears4:25 p.m. ETFox
New Orleans Saints at Carolina Panthers4:25 p.m. ETFox
Washington Football Team at Philadelphia Eagles8:20 p.m. ETNBC

Sports on TV on Monday, Jan. 4

Monday nights aren’t necessarily the biggest sports night during basketball season, but there’s still plenty to watch if you’re looking for your fix. Here are some televised games Monday night, with start times listed in Eastern Time:

  • NCAAM: Howard at Norfolk State (7 p.m., ESPNU)
  • NCAAM: Maryland at Indiana (8 p.m., Big Ten Network)
  • NCAAW: Indiana at Maryland (7 p.m., ESPN2)
  • There are also  NBA games scheduled, but none on national TV. One could be available on your regional sports network. 

