Is Jodie Whittaker actually leaving Doctor Who?

In the entertainment industry, until something is officially confirmed or denied, it remains a rumor. However, the BBC seems content to let the rumor mill spin when it comes to Whittaker’s potential departure after Doctor Who season 13.

When Digital Spy reached out about the subject, the BBC’s response was simply, “We won’t be commenting on any speculation around Jodie’s future on the show.” The actress herself isn’t much help, either. Way back in January 2020, Whittaker told Entertainment Weekly that she planned to film at least one season after her then-upcoming second one — but also noted that she’ll no doubt have to move on one day. “At some point, these shoes are going to be handed on, but it’s not yet,” Whittaker said at the time.

All of this could mean that Whittaker will leave after the upcoming season — which, incidentally, will be that “at least one more season” the EW article referred to. Of course, it could just as easily mean that she isn’t departing from Doctor Who and that she’s willing to stay on the series for longer but no one’s ready to announce it quite yet. It could even simply mean that everyone’s too busy actually making the show to bother commenting random reports, especially when they create buzz around the show.

For now, there’s simply no telling whether Whittaker will depart after her third season of Doctor Who, so it looks like fans will have to wait and see until the BBC or the actress herself outright confirms or denies the rumor.