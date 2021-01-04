Iran Increases Uranium Enrichment at Key Nuclear Facility

Fuel enriched to that level is not sufficient to produce a bomb, but it is close. Getting from current levels to 20 percent is far more difficult than going from that level to the 90 percent purity that is traditionally used for bomb-grade fuel.

Fordow is Iran’s newest nuclear facility, and is embedded deep inside a mountain at a well-protected base of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps. Successfully striking it would require repeated attacks with the largest bunker-busting bomb in the American arsenal.

The decision to bolster uranium enrichment, while not a surprise, was officially reached after the assassination in November of Iran’s top nuclear scientist, Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, long identified by American and Israeli intelligence services as the guiding figure behind a covert effort to design an atomic warhead.

It also coincides with the first anniversary of the assassination of a revered military commander, Qassim Suleimani, in a United States missile strike.

In a short statement, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel accused Iran of continuing to act on its intention to “develop a military nuclear program.”

“Israel will not allow Iran to manufacture nuclear weapons,” Mr. Netanyahu said.

The European Union on Monday said that Iran’s decision to increase uranium enrichment would be “considerable departure” from commitments made in 2015.

Peter Stano, a spokesman for the bloc, said Brussels would wait until a briefing from the director of the United Nation’s International Atomic Energy Agency expected later on Monday before deciding what action to take. France, Britain and Germany are all signatories to the 2015 accord.