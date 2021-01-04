Home Technology Interview with two anthropologists about combining “pick and trowel” field work with...

Interview with two anthropologists about combining “pick and trowel” field work with the use of big data to bring a new birds-eye perspective to archeology (Jennifer Ouellette/Up News Info Technica)

By
Isaac Novak
-
0
8

Bitcoin crossed $34K to reach an all-time high, after growing almost 50% in December  —  Bitcoin, the world’s largest cryptocurrency, topped $34,000, just weeks after passing another major milestone.  —  The currency gained as much as 7.8% to $34,182.75, before slipping to about $33,970 as of 3:05 p.m. on Sunday in Singapore.

RELATED ARTICLES

©