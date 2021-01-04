India Clears Two Coronavirus Vaccines for Emergency Use

After adequate examination, the C.D.S.C.O. has decided to accept the recommendations of the Expert Committee and, accordingly, vaccines of M/s Serum and Bharat Biotech are being approved for restricted use in emergency situations and permission is being granted to M/s Cadila Healthcare for conduct of Phase 3 clinical trials in India. The Phase 3 efficacy trial was initiated in India in 25,800 volunteers and, to date, approximately 22,500 participants have been vaccinated across the country and the vaccine has been found to be safe as per the data available to date.