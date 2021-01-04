Imelda Staunton responds to The Crown accuracy criticism: ‘I’d like to allow the audience a bit of intelligence’

The Harry Potter actor will be taking over from Olivia Colman in playing Queen Elizabeth II on the fifth series of Netflix’s historical drama.

When the fourth series of The Crown was released in November, the show came under criticism for the accuracy of its portrayal of royal history, with Conservative politician Oliver Dowden saying that the streaming service should add a warning making it “very clear at the beginning” that the show is not real.

Appearing on BBC Radio 4’s Woman’s Hour on Monday (4 December), Staunton said that she believed it was “up to producers and directors to decide” whether to add a disclaimer to the show or not.

“Surely [what] you want to say to people is… this isn’t verbatim, this isn’t taken from diaries,” she said.

Read more

“You’ve got to use your imagination, I think. I’d like to allow the audience a bit of intelligence and go, ‘Well, you can’t know that’s what Margaret and Elizabeth were talking about.’”

Elsewhere in the interview, Staunton admitted that playing a version of the Queen so well-known by the audience was an “extra challenge” in itself.

Independent Culture Newsletter The best in film, music TV & radio straight to your inbox every week Independent Culture Newsletter The best in film, music TV & radio straight to your inbox every week

“I’m now doing the Queen that we’re all a little more familiar with,” she said. “With Claire Foy, it was almost history, the Fifties, Forties. I’m playing one where people can say, ‘Well, she doesn’t do that, she’s not like that.’ That’s my personal little bête noire for me to deal with.”