Iman admits she ‘gets lonely’ in the countryside but says she’ll never remarry after Bowie’s death

Iman has insisted she’ll never remarry following her late husband David Bowie’s death.

In February’s issue of Harper’s Bazaar, the supermodel, 65, who was in a relationship with the musician from 1990 until his passing in 2016, declared the singer was her ‘true love’, while admitting she does ‘get lonely’ with her new life in the countryside.

The entrepreneur also discussed taking up painting as a hobby, her advocacy work with Care and the ‘privilege’ of ageing as she posed up a storm for the publication’s accompanying cover shoot.

‘He was my true love’: Iman has insisted she’ll never remarry following her late husband David Bowie’s death in February’s issue of Harper’s Bazaar

Reflecting on her romance with the iconic artist – who died aged 68 following an 18-month battle with liver cancer – catwalk queen Iman said: ‘It could not have been more regular!

‘It was a really everyday marriage. He was a very funny, warm gentleman – you know, everyone talks about him being futuristic, but no, he was not, he liked more than anything to wear a three-piece suit.

‘It was a beautiful, ordinary life and that was what was great about it. We could live in New York, pick up our daughter from school, walk everywhere… You know, I wish we had had more years.’

The media personality was married twice before to Hilton hotelier executive Hassan from 1973 until 1975, and former basketball player Spencer Haywood from 1977 until 1987.

‘He’s in our hearts’: The supermodel, 65, declared the singer was her ‘true love’, while admitting she does ‘get lonely’ with her new life in the countryside

‘I wish we had had more years’: The couple started dating in 1990, tied the knot two years later and were married until his passing from liver cancer in 2016 (pictured in 2010)

Businesswoman Iman shares daughter Zulekha, 42, with the ex-sportsman, and welcomed her youngest child Alexandria with David in 2000.

On remembering the Let’s Dance hitmaker in the lead up to what would have been his 74th birthday, the runway legend said: ‘David is in our hearts and minds on a daily basis, for all of us.

‘You know, this was my true love. My daughter once asked me if I would ever marry again and I said, ”never”.

‘He’s hiding in plain sight. His fans are still around, his music is still relevant. And on the day of his passing, I went on a hike and a bluebird flew in front of me. A bluebird, above all things!’

In her element: The catwalk queen posed up a storm for the publication’s accompanying cover shoot

Elsewhere in the discussion, Yves Saint Laurent’s former muse revealed she recently relocated from New York City to the countryside.

On the new experience, Iman said: ‘I’m such a city girl, but now I’m appreciating the country. I go hiking every day – I have this great view of mountains that changes literally every few minutes.

‘David was a painter; my daughter is a painter. I never painted in my life, so I’ve taken it up. I learnt that I don’t have to be good at something to start doing it.

‘Just get out of your own way, go for it. I do get lonely, but I’m one of those people – thank God – who likes my own company.’

Tribute: On remembering the Let’s Dance hitmaker in the lead up to what would have been his 74th birthday, the runway legend said: ‘He’s hiding in plain sight’ (pictured in 2008)

The former Project Runway Canada host also touched on the ageing process, and recalled when she went against celebrity culture during her modelling career.

She explained: I’m African, and we’ve never been scared of ageing. It’s a privilege, you know.

Out soon: The February issue of Harper’s Bazaar is on sale from 6 January 2021

‘Shows were late because they were holding them for Paris Hilton or somebody! It was ridiculous. I was like, no, I’m not going to be part of that circus.’

On insisting she received the same fees as her white counterparts in the past, the TV star elaborated: ‘I said, ”I’m doing the same job, I don’t see why I am going to be paid less”. So I refused to work under those conditions.’

The mother-of-two went on to speak about her humanitarian work with the charity Care as she added: ‘I know what it’s like to be a refugee. I know what it’s like to be an immigrant. I know what it’s like to not be white. I know what it’s like to not be male.

‘I know what it’s like to adapt to a culture that’s not your own and long for the one you know. I know first-hand the extra burdens that each of these realities can bring.

‘And thanks to the blessed NGOs like Care that were there to help me early on in life, I know that having an advocate in your corner can mean catching a break and having a chance.’

The February issue of Harper’s Bazaar is on sale from 6 January 2021.