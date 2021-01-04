Hrithik Roshan shares his look from his next project

Hrithik Roshan is without a doubt one of the most talented actors of Bollywood. He has proven his mettle over the years as an extremely versatile actor. Though Hrithik did have a rocky run in the middle, he bounced back in 2019 with two big hits War and Super 30. Since then, the actor has been loaded with projects. Hrithik shared a picture on his social media handle that he captioned as, “Back on set”. Hrithik’s new look is creating a stir online as he is seen flaunting a new hairstyle.

The actor wore a black T-shirt and a grey coat in the mid-shot picture. Is it a film's shoot or a brand shoot that only time will reveal but we hope the actor drops some more hints about his upcoming project soon.