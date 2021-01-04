How to get your hands on Star Wars: The High Republic

The High Republic is set roughly 200 years before the events of Star Wars: The Phantom Menace, though the era’s timeline is said to continue up until about 50 years before the events of the film. Though it still says “Star Wars” on the tin, this is meant to be a period of relative peace in the galaxy, allowing the Jedi heroes to do more than serve as generals in some grand galaxy-spanning struggle. Instead, we’ll get to see them venture forth as explorers, adventurers, and problem-solvers.

To mark the new era, The High Republic is determined to add new spheres of influence to the potent blend of Westerns, samurai films, and World War II battles that sparked George Lucas’ original vision. Chief among those is a medieval sensibility. The antagonistic raider gang the Nihil are described in promo materials as “space Vikings.” The Jedi we meet are meant to be treated as “the Jedi Knights of the Round Table” in a galaxy where peace is not the same as the absence of conflict.

How long that peace holds is anyone’s guess. The existence of, as the voiceover in the trailer puts it, “an evil that threatens all we know,” certainly makes it seem as though the stakes are going to escalate quickly. That threat might turn out to be the already-announced Drengir, an invasive species of sentient plant life.