Hit-and-run driver crashed into car with two NHS workers then fled scene

A dangerous driver who ploughed into a car containing two frontline NHS workers before walking away and not checking if they were alive has been jailed.

Careless Ghulam Rasul, 38, was rapped by a judge for brazenly walking away from the scene of the crash even though there “could have been two dead people” in the other car.

One victim, a staff NHS nurse, was left thinking her colleague was dead when she desperately rang for emergency services.

A court heard how Rasul’s high-powered Volkswagen Golf R smashed into the other car with such force it shunted onto the parking area of a nearby garage.

The other car was being driven by an NHS healthcare worker, who suffered a head injury, a fractured collarbone and two broken ribs.

The passenger, a community staff nurse “thought her colleague was dead” when she rang 999 for help, a court was told.

Following the crash in Halifax, West Yorks, on January 18 last year, Rasul was captured on CCTV footage retrieving something from his damaged car.

Bradford Crown Court heard he was then captured calmly walking away before he was picked up by a friend in another vehicle.

Prosecutor James Lake said Rasul left very soon after the collision without checking on the injuries of the women and without contacting the emergency services.

Shortly before the collision, Rasul had been seen in the Golf accelerating away from a set of traffic lights and overtaking another motorist on the wrong side of the road.

The car containing the healthcare workers was making a right turn at the and the driver, who had been doing home visits to vulnerable patients, bore the brunt of the impact.

Rasul, who was the registered owner of the Golf and fully insured, was traced by cops.

He initially claimed the collision was not his fault and blamed the other driver for trying to turn right without looking.

Rasul, of Sowerby Bridge, West Yorks., claimed he panicked after the collision.

At a court hearing in October, he pleaded guilty to causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

At the of the crash Rasul was still on prison licence after being jailed in 2015 for drug dealing offences.

In mitigation, Simon Hustler said Rasul’s decision to overtake had been “a catastrophic error of judgement” and out of character for a man who had held a clean driving licence for 20 years.

Mr Hustler said his client had expressed remorse and very much wanted to offer his sincere apologies to the victims.

Judge Andrew Hatton sentenced Rasul to 27 months in jail and banned him from driving for five years.

At the end of his ban, he must take an extended re-test to get his licence back.

Judge Hatton said Rasul had undoubtedly been driving too fast that night when he ploughed into the other car.

He told him: “What is plain is that you knew you had been in collision with another vehicle and you did nothing about it. You went nowhere near that vehicle.”