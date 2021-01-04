Perhaps Alec Baldwin should have spent more time getting to know his father-in-law David L. Thomas Jr, especially if he wanted to get to know his wife Hilaria Baldwin a little better. After Hilaria was outed for apparently putting on a fake Spanish accent and not being more clear about her supposed Spanish background and heritage.

Hilaria Baldwin’s Father Says he Doesn’t Have ‘An Iota Of Latin Blood’

After an anonymous Twitter user outed Hilaria for putting on a fake Spanish accent, she was forced to admit that her name was actually Hilary and that she was born in Spain, and not in Mallorca, as was previously assumed. Now a blog post written by her father reveals his own decades-long infatuation with all things Spanish, in which he said, “My path in life has been heavily influenced by Spanish language and culture, and not because I have one iota of latin [sic] blood in my veins.”

The 2015 blog post was made on InternationalIntegrators.org, the company he founded with Hilaria’s mom, his wife Dr. Kathryn Hayward.

Thomas says “life-changing” 1970 encounter with a young Spanish priest, whom he befriended while on a Madrid-bound train, helped him “become thoroughly immersed in Spanish life and culture.”

Meanwhile, in an interview with The New York Times, Hilaria says that the Spanish culture has always been a part of her life and that her background and heritage was misreported but because she never reads articles about herself, she never corrected it. Hilaria insisted “there is not something I’m doing wrong” and claimed those accusing her of cultural appropriation “have been confused in some ways by people misrepresenting me.”

Hilaria said that she was disappointed that in her biography on the website of her agency, the Creative Artists Agency, said she was born in Mallorca, Spain. It was changed to Boston this week.

“The things I have shared about myself are very clear,” Hilaria also said, adding, “I was born in Boston. I spent time in Boston and in Spain. My family now lives in Spain. I moved to New York when I was 19 years old and I have lived here ever since. For me, I feel like I have spent 10 years sharing that story over and over again. And now it seems like it’s not enough.”

Hilaria also said that she didn’t think she was misleading anyone into thinking that Spain was her home each time she said she was going to visit her parents abroad. Although they are from Boston, Hilaria’s parents retired to Mallorca in 2011.

“Home is where my parents are going to be,” she said. “If my parents move to China, I am going to go to China and say, ‘I’m going home.’”

For any other soap opera and entertainment news, please visit again Daily Soap Dish. Don’t forget to visit TVRocker for all of the latest exciting news on all of your favorite daytime television soaps.