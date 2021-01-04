Hilaria Baldwin Attacked For Having A Fake Spanish Accent Update

Hilaria Baldwin has come under increasing attack with accusations that her accent may not be all that authentic. This comes in response to scrutiny over her Spanish heritage going so far as to pick out the accent itself.

So when did this whole saga begin? Well, looking back, it has been a long time coming. Hilaria got herself in a bit of pickle when speaking to her fans on Instagram.

She let slip that she was born in Massachusetts and not native Spain. To make things worse, she claimed her name was Hillary and not Hilaria. You could not make this up even if you tried.

When addressing the controversy on Instagram in December last year, she admitted the following points in the video below:

“A bit about me. I’ve seen chatter online questioning my identity and culture. This is something I take very seriously, and for those who are asking — I’ll reiterate my story, as I’ve done many times before.

“Yes, I am a white girl, my family is white … Europe has a lot of white people in them. Ethnically I am a mix of many, many things.

“I care because my thing is about being authentic and then if people say I’m not being authentic, it hurts my feelings … I don’t really understand why it’s turning into such a big thing … I’m getting attacked for being who I am … people wanting to label me Spanish or America, can’t it be both? It’s frustrating. That is my story.”

Not to worry though, Hilaria had people watching out for her. Dorit Kemsley, who you may have seen on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, came out in staunch defence of Hilaria.

When speaking on Instagram to her fans, Doris said:

“I feel bad for what she’s going through in the press at the moment.

“I don’t think she deserves it. I’ve had so much scrutiny over the way I speak, I’ve learned to ignore all the noise, but at first, it was really hurtful.”

“I’m sure all of this backlash has been hard on her. I don’t know her, but I’ve followed her for years, and I hope she’s back on social media soon. If you have nothing nice to say, don’t say anything at all.”

We hear you loud and clear Doris. After all, the two stars have a lot more in common than meets the eye. She has also faced similar barrages for the very same thing: her accent.

The Connecticut raised star had been questioned on her slight British accent and had to justify it publicly. Following an interview with The Daily Dish, in 2017, Doris said:

“I think the way I speak is probably a combination of many things. First and foremost, I am married to a Brit [Paul Kemsley] who’s got a very, very strong London accent, and I’m sure some of his inflections have sort of rolled over on me.

“My parents are not American. I was born and raised in America. I did spend a significant amount of time, nearly ten years, back and forth going to Europe, I spent a lot of time working all over the world and in various places of the world where people didn’t speak English all that well.”

Stay tuned folks as it looks like this is only going to get a whole lot messier. So what do you think? Does Hilaria have a point? Did Dorit do the right thing in backing her?

