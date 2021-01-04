Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde thought to be dating

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde are thought to be dating after ‘growing close’ on the set of their new movie, Don’t Worry Darling.

The pair were pictured arriving back at his LA home with luggage in tow on Monday, shortly after they were seen driving around in Montecito in California together.

The Watermelon Sugar singer, 26, stars as the lead male star in 36-year-old Olivia’s upcoming film Don’t Worry Darling which she is directing.

EXCLUSIVE: New couple alert? Harry Styles, 26, and Olivia Wilde, 36, were pictured arriving back at his LA home on Monday after ‘growing close’ on the set of their new movie Don’t Worry Darling and are thought to be dating

A source told : ‘Olivia and Harry have become close and the pair have been spending a lot of together in recent weeks. She has been seen visiting his home on several occasions’

0livia was sporting a low-key look for her arrival back at Harry’s home, wearing an Argyle cardigan, brown trousers and Converse trainers, while he wore a tracksuit, hoodie and red cap.

It comes as the duo appeared to confirm the reports as they were seen holding hands at Harry’s agent’s wedding at the San Ysidro Ranch in Montecito, California, over the weekend.

A fan of his: Olivia recently told People that she ‘did a little dance’ when Harry agreed to sign-on to her directorial project

Split: She was engaged to fiancé Jason Sudeikis, 45, for over eight years but it was reported in November 2020 that they had split earlier in the year, with nothing to suggest that Harry had any involvement in the decision to part

In pictures obtained by Page Six, it sees Harry with a big smile on his face as he walks hand-in-hand with Olivia after reportedly arriving to the wedding together in his retro convertible car.

Harry looked very dapper in his suit, while Olivia wore a long boho floral style dress with a pink turban as they joined the wedding party – both were wearing facemasks.

Harry’s romance history… Summer 2017-July 2018 Victoria’s Secret model Camille Rowe, 30 Spring, 2017 Chef and blogger, Tess Ward, 30 2015 Portuguese model Sara Sampaio, 28 2015 Model Georgia Fowler, 28 2013 -2014 and 2015-2016 on and off Model Kendall Jenner, 25 2013 Model Kimberly Stewart, 41 – her dad Rod said: ‘[Harry’s] car was here in the morning. Let’s put it that way’ 2012-2013 Singer Taylor Swift, 31 – she is thought to have written I Knew You Were Trouble about him 2012 Made In Chelsea star Caggie Dunlop, 31 2012 A brief fling with TV star Emily Atack, 31 2011 Late TV host Caroline Flack, when he was aged 17 and she was aged 32

Us Weekly reported at the that Olivia and Jason, who are parents to son Otis, six, and daughter Daisy, four, were ‘never going to get married’ and often ‘butted heads’.

An insider claimed: ‘There were arguments and fights over career decisions and where to live. Like most couples, they had disagreements, they were bi-coastal but Jason loved living in New York and Olivia, who was born in NYC, was leaning more toward Los Angeles.’

Harry took over Shia LaBeouf’s role as Florence Pugh’s love interest in Olivia’s new horror film Don’t Worry Darling in September. It is his first screen role since the 2017 movie Dunkirk.

Olivia recently told People that she ‘did a little dance’ when Harry agreed to sign-on to her directorial project.

‘[Designer Arianne Phillips] and I did a little victory dance when we heard that we officially had Harry in the film, because we knew that he has a real appreciation for fashion and style. And this movie is incredibly stylistic. It’s very heightened and opulent, and I’m really grateful that he is so enthusiastic about that element of the process—some actors just don’t care.

‘To me, he’s very modern and I hope that this brand of confidence as a male that Harry has—truly devoid of any traces of toxic masculinity—is indicative of his generation and therefore the future of the world.

‘I think he is in many ways championing that, spearheading that. It’s pretty powerful and kind of extraordinary to see someone in his position redefining what it can mean to be a man with confidence.’

The psychological thriller is set in the 1950s, and is Olivia’s second directorial effort after 2019’s critically-acclaimed Booksmart.

The impressive cast also boasts turns from Chris Pine, Gemma Chan, KiKi Layne and Nick Kroll.

Pine also told of his delight at the British singer joining the project.

He told ET: ‘Harry Styles is an absolute delight. He’s one of the most professional people I’ve ever met. Couldn’t be kinder, more gracious, I mean, really, I was stunned by this kid. He’s off-the-charts cool.’

It had been reported that Shia had been forced to drop out due to a scheduling conflict, but in November, it was claimed Wilde had fired the Transformers star for violating her ‘zero a**hole policy’ on set.

A source close to the production described the actor as ‘off-putting’ and ‘not an easy guy to work with.’

The actor was recently sued by his ex-girlfriend FKA twigs for physical and sexual assault.

In November, Olivia famously defended Harry’s choice to wear a dress on the cover of Vogue, after he became the first man to appear solo on the cover of the fashion bible.

Author Candace Owens, criticised Harry’s choice of clothing and said it made him look weak.

New role: Harry took over Shia LaBeouf’s role as Florence Pugh’s love interest in Olivia’s new horror film Don’t Worry Darling in September. It is his first screen role since the 2017 movie Dunkirk

Hitting back: In November, Olivia famously defended Harry’s choice to wear a dress on the cover of Vogue, after he became the first man to appear solo on the cover of the fashion bible

Close: Harry was pictured visiting fellow Olivia’s trailer on the set of Don’t Worry Darling on November 3

She said: ‘There is no society that can survive without strong men. The East knows this. In the west, the steady feminization of our men at the same that Marxism is being taught to our children is not a coincidence. It is an outright attack. Bring back manly men.’

Olivia then hit back on Twitter and wrote: ‘You’re pathetic.’

Harry has previously dated the likes of Victoria’s Secret model Camille Rowe, 30, Portuguese model Sara Sampaio, 28, and London-based chef and blogger, Tess Ward, 27.

He’s also dated singer Taylor Swift, 31, model Kendall Jenner, 25, and late TV presenter Caroline Flack in 2011, when he was aged 17 and she was aged 32.

Splitsville: In November, it was revealed that Wilde and her longtime partner Jason Sudeikis had ended their engagement earlier in the year, after almost a decade together; pictured together in March 2019

Family: Olivia and Jason have remained committed co-parents to their two children: Otis Alexander, six, and Daisy Josephine, four