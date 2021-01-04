Harry Grant prepares to take over from Cam Smith at Melbourne Storm

Harry Grant is back in the Melbourne strip after a seasonal trade to the Wests Tigers for the 2020 season, and he’s preparing to fill the shoes of legendary hooker Cam Smith.

Smith, who has been with the Melbourne Storm since 2002, captaining them since 2006 and winning three premierships during that time, is still yet to retire despite persistent speculation suggesting he will.

It was all but confirmed when he completed a lap of honour, followed by his teammates chairing him off the field following their Suncorp Stadium finals win against the Canberra Raiders.

Cameron Smith is chaired off after potentially his last game at Suncorp Stadium. (AAP)

However, while there is still no news on Smith’s movements, and he is still on his extended leave, Grant has taken the opportunity to step into the legend’s shoes.

“I think he is still on his book tour,” Grant joked to The Sydney Morning Herald when asked about the champion’s whereabouts.

“Smithy has a few more weeks [on his usual break time] and then we will go from there.”

Harry Grant returns to the Melbourne Storm (Getty)

Regardless of Smith’s movements this season, Grant is contracted to stay at the Storm and plans on following that through.

Pre-season training resumed for the club today with the Storm returning to training at AAMI Park for the first time since June last year.

The majority of NSW-based Storm players made their way back into Victoria before the borders slammed shut on Friday.

Harry Grant will start as hooker (Getty)

Two surprise additions at today’s opening session were State of Origin forwards Christian Welch and Dale Finucane who were meant to be on leave until January 18, with Grant revealing Finucane took 17 hours to drive from Bega to Melbourne.

“A fair few of them had to make a dash, I think a few are still unknown with what the go is,” the reigning Dally M Rookie of the Year winner said.

“I’m sure they will sort it out in the next few days.”

Harry Grant has learned so much from his 2020 swap. (Getty)

One star that is still in NSW is Josh Addo-Carr, who recently signed a four year deal with the Bulldogs from 2022. It is believed that the “fastest man in league” still has two more weeks of leave, and will be looking for an exemption to avoid the 14-day quarantine currently mandated by the Victorian government.

Another Storm player looking to step up into the skipper’s hooker role is Brandon Smith. The NZ Test star had hoped to inherit the Storm No.9 jersey this year, but is now looking for clubs who need a hooker for next year before determining his future. However, Grant doesn’t want the Storm funny-man going anywhere.

New Zealand Test hooker Brandon Smith in action for the Melbourne Storm. (Getty)

“It will be up to the coaches. Competition is good for the squad and makes everyone train a bit harder and perform better,” Grant said.

“Me and Brandon have a pretty good relationship, it’s up to Craig [Bellamy]. Let’s see how we go.

“I think most of the boys will be [telling him to stay] but it’s up to him and his family.”

Harry Grant. (Getty)

Grant spent 2020 with the Tigers, winning Dally M Rookie of the Year and earning his debut for Queensland. He returns to Melbourne with more experience, and sends Paul Momirovski, the alternate swap from Tigers to Storm, back to Wests.

“It was pretty special watching the boys win the comp, especially with all they have been through in being away from Victoria and based on the Sunshine Coast. It’s credit to the whole squad,” Grant said.

“I wasn’t really a part of it so I’m looking forward to building towards it throughout this season.”

