Halsey Launches Makeup Brand About Face

If you don’t already know, Halsey is the real deal when it comes to beauty things. The singer does her own makeup for the majority of her on-tour performances, photoshoots, award show appearances, and album covers.
You know that glittery blue eye on her 2020 album Manic? That’s all her!
Which is why it makes perfect sense that Halsey, who also happens to be an expert painter, is finally launching her own makeup line. Say hello to About-Face!
Halsey explained that her love for painting was part of the inspiration behind About-Face, telling Byrdie, “I was an art student, so I paint and I still paint. Makeup has always been something I’ve just been naturally drawn to because I’m very dextrous with a brush and I know a lot about color.”
You can see that in About-Face’s initial offerings, which include highlighters, lip crayons and glosses, eyeshadow sticks, and beauty tools — instead of face products like foundation.
The line is all about bold, colorful looks and self-expression that pays homage, in Halsey’s words, to “the style of makeup and the makeup influences that I’ve always loved: very ’90s-heavy, very Myspace scene queen, very emo revival.”
